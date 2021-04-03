Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Valley Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ CVCY opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.52. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $21.35.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 7.78%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.67%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $39,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,122.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 706,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 29,682 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after purchasing an additional 27,318 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 488,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 247,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 116,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 225,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.23% of the company’s stock.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

