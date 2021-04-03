Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Home Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Home Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.09. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $36.94 on Friday. Home Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.77 and a 52-week high of $39.24. The stock has a market cap of $321.64 million, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average is $29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.52. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

In related news, Director Ann Forte Trappey bought 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $38,968.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,153.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 423,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 33,394 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

