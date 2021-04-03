Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 56.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Equinix were worth $9,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Equinix by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $819.30.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total transaction of $3,369,845.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total transaction of $42,694.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,722 shares of company stock valued at $18,731,932 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock opened at $678.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $662.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $719.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $839.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

