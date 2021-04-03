EP Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 857.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX opened at $98.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.49. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $101.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

