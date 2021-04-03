EP Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,443 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,907,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,312,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,558,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,793 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,134,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,532,222,000 after purchasing an additional 314,770 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,750,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,962,000 after purchasing an additional 961,425 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,505,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,136 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total value of $3,693,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,155,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 219,557 shares of company stock valued at $34,158,410. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen upped their target price on Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $142.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of -216.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $174.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.23 and a 200 day moving average of $138.81.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

