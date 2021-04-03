EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 90.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJT. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $130.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.06. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $61.90 and a 52-week high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

