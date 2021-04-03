EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,399,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 65,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 21,781 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,638,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,819,000 after purchasing an additional 359,998 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.38. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $38.29 and a 12-month high of $46.20.

