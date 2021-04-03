EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $358,000 in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of NIO by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of NIO by 1,133.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO stock opened at $39.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 2.81. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average of $42.88.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.73) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NIO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on NIO in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.