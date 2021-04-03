EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $263,000 in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Corning by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $43.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $44.12. The company has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.55.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $1,542,066.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,304.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,496 shares of company stock valued at $11,806,697 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

