EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $415,000 Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2,337.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $37.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.