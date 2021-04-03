EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $277,000 Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,926 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,065,538,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,301,866,000 after buying an additional 2,747,815 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,624,820,000 after buying an additional 2,125,286 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Electronic Arts by 9,575.0% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,774,401 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $254,804,000 after buying an additional 1,756,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Electronic Arts by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,583,672 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $227,415,000 after buying an additional 1,000,120 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $137.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.45. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.50 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total transaction of $817,081.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,067.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total value of $344,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,849.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,312,390 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.23.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

