EOS Force (EOSC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $271,558.00

EOS Force (CURRENCY:EOSC) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, EOS Force has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. EOS Force has a market cap of $19.55 million and $271,558.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS Force coin can now be purchased for about $0.0203 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About EOS Force

EOS Force uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. EOS Force’s official message board is medium.com/@eosforce . The official website for EOS Force is www.eosforce.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

EOS Force Coin Trading

