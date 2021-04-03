Environmental Service Professionals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVSP) Short Interest Up 41.3% in March

Environmental Service Professionals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVSP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the February 28th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 783,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:EVSP opened at $0.00 on Friday. Environmental Service Professionals has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

Get Environmental Service Professionals alerts:

Environmental Service Professionals Company Profile

Environmental Service Professionals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental consulting services for addressing mold and moisture intrusion and the associated acute or chronic issues that impact the interior air quality of commercial and residential buildings. The company offers Certified Environmental Home Inspector (CEHI) program, a training, certification, inspection, and results reporting analysis program that provides moisture and toxin inspection, as well as energy use awareness to residential and commercial clients.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Environmental Service Professionals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Environmental Service Professionals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.