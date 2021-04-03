Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Entergy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.58.

NYSE ETR opened at $99.64 on Tuesday. Entergy has a 52-week low of $82.81 and a 52-week high of $113.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Entergy will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.37%.

In other Entergy news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

