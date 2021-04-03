Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.15.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESI. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$0.80 to C$1.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$1.40 price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.35 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised Ensign Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

TSE ESI traded up C$0.06 on Friday, hitting C$1.18. 405,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,356. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.93. Ensign Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$0.42 and a 12 month high of C$1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$192.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.39) by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$201.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$197.30 million. Analysts expect that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.