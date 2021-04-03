ENI (NYSE:E) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.00

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 14120 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.71.

A number of research firms have issued reports on E. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. DZ Bank raised ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ENI in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ENI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.06.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.24 billion for the quarter. ENI had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in ENI by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,715,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,342,000 after purchasing an additional 217,500 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of ENI by 479.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 770,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,880,000 after acquiring an additional 637,841 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ENI by 1,821.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,885 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 194,220 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of ENI by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,101 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENI during the third quarter worth $1,438,000.

ENI Company Profile (NYSE:E)

