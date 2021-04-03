Engineers Gate Manager LP Reduces Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,696 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,890 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,795,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $353,900,000 after buying an additional 614,936 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,621,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,934,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,621,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $2,205,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $82.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $102.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 274.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.78.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.06.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

