Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases Shares of 4,020 Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 818.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 967,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 861,962 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,506,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 313.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,298,000 after acquiring an additional 129,023 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,558.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 123,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,811,000 after acquiring an additional 116,021 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,017,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,950,000 after acquiring an additional 111,965 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

In related news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

NYSE:JLL opened at $184.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $79.05 and a one year high of $186.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.