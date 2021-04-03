Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New $587,000 Investment in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of GameStop by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

GME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.06.

GME opened at $191.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. GameStop Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $483.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.77. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.05 and a beta of 1.40.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GameStop news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $131,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,763.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

