Engineers Gate Manager LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ELS opened at $65.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.24 and a fifty-two week high of $68.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.93.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.99 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.38%.

ELS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

