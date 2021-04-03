Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EPAC shares. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Gabelli lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. G.Research lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $28.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.98 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,899,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,744,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,093,000 after acquiring an additional 985,619 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

