Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EPAC shares. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Gabelli lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. G.Research lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th.
Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $28.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.26.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,899,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,744,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,093,000 after acquiring an additional 985,619 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.
About Enerpac Tool Group
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.
Further Reading: Short Selling
Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.