Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the February 28th total of 3,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavour Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.16.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,341,841 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,174 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 754,042 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,222,417 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,305,000 after purchasing an additional 714,282 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,687,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,581,000 after purchasing an additional 402,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

EXK stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.20. 3,571,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,271,264. The stock has a market cap of $827.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $6.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.45.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.51 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

Featured Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.