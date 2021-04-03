Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.88.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Endava by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Endava by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Endava by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Endava in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Endava in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAVA opened at $84.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. Endava has a 12-month low of $33.05 and a 12-month high of $91.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.13.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $28.77. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $139.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.41 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Endava will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

