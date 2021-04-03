Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $50.80 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.32 and a 1 year high of $58.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.91 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.67.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.33. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

In other news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $273,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,975.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.