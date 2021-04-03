Enagas (OTCMKTS:ENGGF) Trading Up 0.8%

Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGF)’s share price was up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.67 and last traded at $21.67. Approximately 9,144 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 218% from the average daily volume of 2,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.54.

About Enagas (OTCMKTS:ENGGF)

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Enagas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enagas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.