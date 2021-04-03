EMC Capital Management Purchases New Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,691 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its stake in Booking by 2,327.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $2,099,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $24,705,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Booking by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG opened at $2,382.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,203.08 and a 1-year high of $2,469.58. The company has a market capitalization of $97.59 billion, a PE ratio of 71.76, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,304.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,044.99.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $23.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,237.87.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

