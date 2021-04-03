EMC Capital Management Buys New Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in BlackLine by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackLine alerts:

In other BlackLine news, insider Therese Tucker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total value of $5,623,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,854,931.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 22,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $2,496,146.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,035,741.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,093 shares of company stock valued at $11,693,702. 13.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BL shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.10.

BL opened at $111.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.19 and a 200 day moving average of $115.96. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $154.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.30 and a beta of 0.95.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.