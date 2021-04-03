Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $555,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,255,000. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 49,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,876,000.

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $44.15 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $47.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.86 and its 200-day moving average is $41.68.

