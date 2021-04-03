Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $305,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

VOX opened at $132.45 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $135.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.82.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

