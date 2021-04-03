Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANGL. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $31.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day moving average is $31.82. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $32.62.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

