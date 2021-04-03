Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 347.9% in the fourth quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 60,710 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,658,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 294,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,160,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

ITB stock opened at $69.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.75 and its 200 day moving average is $58.68. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

