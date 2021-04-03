Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EFN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cormark upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from a reduce rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James set a C$14.50 price target on Element Fleet Management and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$16.29.

Shares of EFN stock opened at C$13.98 on Wednesday. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of C$7.91 and a 1 year high of C$14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.80, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.68. The stock has a market cap of C$6.10 billion and a PE ratio of 25.05.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$247.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$231.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Element Fleet Management will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This is an increase from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.84%.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

