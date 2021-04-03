Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) Short Interest Update

Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 587,300 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the February 28th total of 427,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 465,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS EFLVF opened at $1.51 on Friday. Electrovaya has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16.

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides lithium-ion batteries to power materials handling electric vehicles, including fork-lifts and automated guided vehicles; and electric transportation applications; as well for electric stationary storage and other battery markets.

