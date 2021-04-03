Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Trading 7.2% Higher

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)’s share price traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.49 and last traded at $8.44. 89,257 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,464,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 530,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 233,533 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Eastman Kodak by 3,066.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 706,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 683,937 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Kodak by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,234,000 after purchasing an additional 106,895 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

