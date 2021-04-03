EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 99.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 296.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 20,317 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 40.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 17,487 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 12.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,946,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 11.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 186,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,125,000 after buying an additional 19,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EGP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.67.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $147.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.74 and a 1 year high of $153.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.50.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.05 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 63.45%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

