Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) EVP Sells $1,482,223.20 in Stock

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $1,482,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of DRE opened at $42.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Duke Realty Co. has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $43.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.90, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.81 and a 200 day moving average of $39.43.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $248.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,017,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,558,000 after acquiring an additional 858,644 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,619,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,418,000 after acquiring an additional 573,402 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,975,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,867 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,920,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,597,000 after purchasing an additional 329,785 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,627,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Mizuho boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.64.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

