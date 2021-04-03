DSV Panalpina A/S’s (DSDVY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. DSV Panalpina A/S has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Get DSV Panalpina A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSDVY opened at $99.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.77 and a beta of 1.03. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 12 month low of $42.27 and a 12 month high of $99.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.80.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. DSV Panalpina A/S had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 3.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that DSV Panalpina A/S will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DSV Panalpina A/S

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.