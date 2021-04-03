Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Short Interest Update

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 596,100 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the February 28th total of 740,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,987.0 days.

DREUF has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $14.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.54.

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

