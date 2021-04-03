DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.
Shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.70. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $18.20.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile
