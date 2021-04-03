Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,421,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 28,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 13,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $8,348,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on D shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.29.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $75.72 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $87.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,786.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.20.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

