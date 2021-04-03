Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) PT Raised to $68.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DLMAF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Friday, December 11th. CIBC increased their target price on Dollarama from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dollarama from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Dollarama from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Dollarama from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.14.

Shares of DLMAF opened at $45.15 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 12-month low of $26.58 and a 12-month high of $45.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.54.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

