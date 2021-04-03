Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Dollar General has increased its dividend by 79.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Dollar General has a dividend payout ratio of 17.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dollar General to earn $9.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

Shares of DG stock opened at $202.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.31 and a 200 day moving average of $206.40. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $152.83 and a 1 year high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.83.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

