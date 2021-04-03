Dock (DOCK) Market Capitalization Tops $70.78 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Dock has traded 23% higher against the US dollar. One Dock token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges. Dock has a market capitalization of $70.78 million and $27.85 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dock alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00054344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00019814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 783.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $404.23 or 0.00678421 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00070222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00028665 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock is a token. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 657,697,556 tokens. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dock’s official website is dock.io . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.