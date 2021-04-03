Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Shares Gap Down to $128.00

Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $128.00, but opened at $111.00. Discovery shares last traded at $120.00, with a volume of 1,030 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Discovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

