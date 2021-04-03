Direct Line Insurance Group’s (DIISY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DIISY. HSBC lowered shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:DIISY opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.28. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $18.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.2069 per share. This represents a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

