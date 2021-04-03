Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) PT Raised to $85.00

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist lifted their price target on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $82.62 on Tuesday. Diodes has a 52 week low of $37.80 and a 52 week high of $91.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.80 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Diodes news, VP Jin Zhao sold 615 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $51,696.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,461.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $1,799,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,902 shares in the company, valued at $36,253,121.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,186 shares of company stock valued at $26,381,467 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Diodes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,391,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,911,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,567,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,979,000 after buying an additional 346,955 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 19.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 547,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,933,000 after buying an additional 88,516 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,880,000 after buying an additional 88,100 shares during the period. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

