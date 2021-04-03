Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $306.48 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,685,947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,061 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $306,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 241.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,585 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 23,028 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,003 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,545,932 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,010,000 after purchasing an additional 628,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $3,231,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $54.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $56.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.50, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day moving average is $43.28.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WBA. Mizuho increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

