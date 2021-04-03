Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 98,338 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,044,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,338 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $358,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQR. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 307.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EQR opened at $72.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.88 and a 200-day moving average of $60.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.24.

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $729,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

