Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter worth $42,326,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,237,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,602,000 after buying an additional 258,833 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,231,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 593,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,309,000 after acquiring an additional 108,832 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.33.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $167.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $120.12 and a 52-week high of $170.39.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $1.5348 dividend. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

