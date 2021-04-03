Diageo (LON:DGE) Given “Neutral” Rating at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets restated their neutral rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on the stock.

DGE has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,520 ($45.99) target price on Diageo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on Diageo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price on Diageo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,272.22 ($42.75).

DGE stock opened at GBX 3,007 ($39.29) on Tuesday. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,125.10 ($40.83). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,975.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,861.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of £70.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.65.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 27.96 ($0.37) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 145.83%.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,980 ($38.93) per share, with a total value of £8,284.40 ($10,823.62). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 559 shares of company stock worth $1,666,868.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

